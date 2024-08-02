Hasselwander Found Guilty

Submitted by the Rensselaer County District Attorney

Ian J. Hasselwander, 24, of Petersburgh has been found guilty after a jury trial on one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-I Felony and one count of Strangulation in the First Degree, a Class C Violent Felony.

Hasselwander was arrested by the Rensselear County Sheriff’s Department on March 4th, 2022 in connection with the investigation into the disappearance and death of Morgan Bates. The investigation began as a missing person complaint on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 and turned into a suspicious death investigation when Morgan’s body was located in