HACA Food Pantry Use Up 22%

Food pantries nationwide are struggling to keep up with the increased demand on top of increased food costs. The HACA Food Pantry has provided 20,459 nutritious meals to 2,271 individuals through July of this year. A three-day supply of food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, including staples, produce, frozen, dairy, and bakery goods is provided. We also provide life-essential non-food items such as diapers, toiletries, personal care items, and paper products. The month of July alone saw the greatest number of families served since 2015.