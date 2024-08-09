First Responder Educational Building Dedication

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

The dedication of the First Responder Educational Building at the Rensselaer County Emergency Services Training Center (ESTC) recognized the dedication and bravery of those men and women who have answered the call for help. The ceremony on Saturday, August 3rd also recognized young Harlee McLean, an elementary school student who regularly visited the project to check on progress. Through her Harlee's Heroes, Harlee has been a major supporter of law enforcement and first responders, and Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) Director Jay Wilson thanked her for her efforts with a special BPS shirt.