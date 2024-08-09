Clara J. Oakes – Obituary

Bennington – Clara Jean Oakes, 57, passed away peacefully on August 5th, 2024 after a long illness. Born December 12th, 1966, she was the daughter of the late Richard Oakes and Martha Oakes, who survives.

Clara grew up in Berlin, NY and moved to Bennington at the age of 19. She loved coffee, cats, Care Bears, knickknacks, clothes, movies, and music.

Clara is survived by her mother Martha, her brothers Danny (Carole) Oakes and Denny (Patrice) Oakes, her sister Carol (Peter) Jaenecke, and by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Richard.

Clara’s family gives special thanks to the staff of the South Street Group Home in Bennington for all their kindness and care.

A funeral was celebrated on Thursday, August 8th, 2024 at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, Petersburgh. Interment followed the service in Berlin Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Clara’s memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.