The SVFD Car Show and Swap Meet is happening on Sunday, August 18th, from 9 am to 3 pm. Cruise on over to the Stephentown Fire Hall, 35 Grange Hall Road, to check out the freshly detailed and buffed to the nines vehicles.

There will be antique autos, classic cars, antique tractors, hot rods, and antique fire trucks. There will also be food, vendors, and raffles. There is something for everyone to enjoy.