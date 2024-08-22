Berlin CSD Updates Electronic Device Policy

Submitted by BCS Communications

The following is a letter written by Berlin Middle High School Principal David Bernsley regarding the recent update to the school’s cell phone and electronic device policy.

Dear Mountaineer Community,

As the Principal of Berlin Middle High School, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our entire community for your overwhelming support during the five town hall forums we recently conducted. Your participation and the insightful questions and discussions from community members have been invaluable. It is clear that we all share a common goal—ensuring the success and well-being of our students.