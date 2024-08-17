Bark n’ Brew Fundraiser

Grafton Lakes State Park is hosting Bark n’ Brew, a fundraising event that is open to local businesses to add some diversity to the mix, as well as locally crafted beer, with proceeds supporting regional rescue organizations. This event is on September 14th, from noon to 3 pm. The event is free with a $6 vehicle entrance fee. Food and beverages are available for an additional charge.

This annual event is all about your furry friends, so bring them along. We will have a guided dog walk to kick off the event, an agility course, assorted animal care vendors, live music, raffle items, and several animal rescue organizations in attendance. All activities will be at or near the beach.