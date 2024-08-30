Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Kevin O’Malley The Walter A. Wood Tractor and Agriculture Show is coming Saturday, October 5th. Come on over to Walter A. Wood Memorial Park and check out all the antique and vintage tractors, horse-drawn farm equipment and implements, and contemporary machinery that will be on display from 9 am to 4 pm. Come […]
Submitted by Town Supervisor David Fleming The Town of Nassau has officially opened its sixth park, following its fifth park opening, which occurred on May 18th of this year. Alder Brook Park is a 1.6-acre public space located on a reclaimed abandoned commercial site. The park features an enclosed basketball and pickleball court, small playing […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The following is a letter written by Berlin Middle High School Principal David Bernsley regarding the recent update to the school’s cell phone and electronic device policy. Dear Mountaineer Community, As the Principal of Berlin Middle High School, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our entire community for […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Berlin CSD would like to introduce James Shaw as the new Berlin Middle School Counselor. Mr. Shaw is a welcome addition to the Berlin Middle High School (BMHS) Counseling team and looks forward to supporting middle school Mountaineers and their families as they navigate grades 6 through 8. Current BMHS Counselor […]
