Welcome to Town Meet and Greet

Are you a Stephentown resident who would like to meet and greet your new neighbors and meet new friends? Join us on Sunday, July 21st, at 11 am at the Stephentown Memorial Library for a casual welcome reception. We'll be serving brunch items, coffee, and beverages. Bring a cup of your favorite summer fruit to add to a community fruit salad.

When you join us you’ll be offered a tour and opportunities to:

• Learn about local organizations like Stephentown’s Volunteer Fire Department, Veterans group, the food pantry, and the Stephentown Historical Society.