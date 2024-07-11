Suzanne A. Putnam – Obituary

Grafton – Suzanne Avis Putnam was born in Troy on February 17th, 1946 and passed June 30th, 2024. She was predeceased by her mother, Mary “Betty” Sciacco and her step father, Joseph Sciacco, Sr., her father, Charles Moore; her husband, Kent Putnam; and her sister, Nancy Moore. She is survived by her son, Seth Putnam; her brother, Joseph Sciacco Jr. and his wife Patricia; a nephew, Ryan Sciacco; niece, Nicole Sciacco; niece, Allison Kirchner and her husband, Matthew; and a great nephew, Scott Hallenbeck. Suzanne also valued her many close friends.

Suzanne enjoyed helping others, music, painting, landscaping, decorating for various holidays, baking, crafts, and early American life. She was a dedicated Grafton Town Clerk and Town Secretary for over 30 years.

No services will be held at this time. Those wishing to make donations in memory of Suzanne are encouraged to support the Grafton Rescue Squad, PO Box G, Grafton, NY 12082 and/or the Grafton Community Library Ethel Simmons Scholarship 2455 NY-2, Grafton, NY 12082. We recommend using the brycefuneralhome.com website to share or send condolences or light a candle.