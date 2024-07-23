The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Stephentown Town Board Highlights

By

by Denise Wright
The July 15th Stephentown board meeting was brief but busy. After the audit of claims and approval of the minutes, the transfer station reported depositing $7,532 for June. According to the transfer station report, appliances and electronics will no longer be charged for this service due to a change in e-waste online registration. The town's clean-up day was quite successful, but the final numbers will be reported at the next meeting. Supervisor Roder described the clean-up day as an advantage for the community that is money well spent.

