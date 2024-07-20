Robert S. Lewis – Obituary

Berlin – Robert Samuel Lewis, 59, died suddenly on Sunday, June 30th. He graduated from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School in 1982 and SUNY Delhi in 1984, with a degree in landscape design. In August 1985, he married the love of his life and best friend, Maria Cross, his wife of 38 years. They enjoyed living with adventure, friendship, and acceptance at the center of their home.

Rob was part of the Faddegon’s Nursery family for 40 years. He began as a crewmember, advanced to foreman, and ultimately became a successful and popular landscape designer.

Rob gave freely to others, and was lucky to receive a joyful life in return. He inherited all the best qualities of his loving family, especially his mother, Louise, from whom he gained his open-hearted approach to everyone he met and a nurturing love for all creatures; from family to friends, cats, crows, and even Koi. He loved and was beloved by all living beings. Laughter surrounded him and he gathered people close by, hosting many parties that connected his family and friends and etched memories that will stay with his loved ones for years to come. He was affectionately known as “Uncle Squinty” to his nephews and nieces, and they adored swimming, wrestling, and telling bad jokes together. A kind listener, he remembered the details of people’s lives, and was always able to put others at ease.

Some of the many mourning Rob are his wife, Maria Lewis; brothers Nathan Lewis (Colleen) and Martin Lewis (Brenda); sisters-in-law Heidi Cross, Judy Lewis, and Diane “Dinie” Metzger (Stephen); nieces and nephews Shawn Lewis Albert (Michael), Rachel, Elizabeth and Paul Lewis, Kaylee and Jonah Lewis, Emma Cross, and Jennifer and Matthew Metzger; his grandnephews Andrew, Brendan, and Evan Albert; and his grandniece Laura Kikuchi. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Lewis; sister, Rena Lewis; and parents, Paul and Louise Lewis.

A celebration of life will follow in September 2024. If anyone desires to make a donation in Rob’s memory, please consider Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.