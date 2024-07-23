Nathaniel D. Moss – Obituary

Stephentown – Nathaniel D. Moss, 24, of Newton Road passed away on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024 at the Berkshire Medical Center from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, July 14th on Lebanon Mountain. Born on April 17th, 2000 in Pittsfield, Nate was the son of Amy Moss Goodermote and for the past 18 years the “son” of Steve Goodermote of Stephentown. Nate was a lifelong resident of the Valley and was educated in the Stephentown and Berlin Schools. Nate worked side by side with Steve in the Steve Goodermote Contracting Company with the plan to take over the business in the future. Nate enjoyed rides on his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, and hiking. His greatest enjoyment was going to work every day with “Dad” Steve.

The good that came from this tragic accident is the fact that Nate’s family lovingly donated Nate’s organs so that four people can now have fulfilling lives.

Nate was the grandson of the late Bonita Moss and nephew of the late Matthew J. Moss.

Survivors in addition to his heartbroken mother and dad include his father figure for the first six years of his life John Wright, several step-siblings, his grandfather Thomas John Moss, his aunt Julie Veach, and uncle Christopher Moss. Nate will be missed by the entire Goodermote family that were a large part of his life and his beloved cats Zeus and Hades that are missing him.

Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service on Saturday, July 27th, 2024, at noon, at the Cranston Cemetery located at the corner of Newton Road and Cranston Hill Road, Stephentown.

A time to remember Nate will follow directly after the graveside service at the Stephentown Fire Pavilion on Grange Hall Road in Stephentown.Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a guestbook.