Berlin – Mervin A. Wheatley, 87, known throughout his life as “Slim,” passed away at his home in Berlin on July 4th, 2024. He was born in Haverhill, NH, to Kenneth and Lillian Wheatley of Bradford, VT. The family moved from Bradford, finally settling in Dutchess County in New York where Slim finished his high school years. Along the way he became a musician and moved to Nashville, TN after high school, where he worked as a staff musician for WSM that owned the Grand Ole Opry. On his return home, Slim eventually gave up music for a few years, married, and started a family.

Slim came back to his musical roots in the 60’s and there he met Linda, who became his partner, and later his wife of over 53 years. They became quite popular in country music playing in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, performing at clubs, stage shows, radio and TV, and making annual trips to Nashville to record. Examples of their work can still be found on YouTube Under Slim & Linda.

Retired to their 2nd home in 2002, Slim became a nationally recognized restorer of Mercedes Roadsters, a writer of nationally published articles, and still dabbling in portrait painting and music.

Slim leaves his beloved wife, Linda Wheatley, his sons Kenneth A. Wheatley III and Michael Mervin Wheatley (Wife Robin) and four grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents; his first wife Lillian; his daughter Camella; and his son Christopher Wheatley. Per his request there will be no last rites or wake. Instead he asks that every effort be made to continue the summer jam session he started and keep it Country.

The family requests that instead of flowers, please send donations in Slim’s name to the Taconic Valley Ambulance, Inc., PO Box 307, Berlin, NY 12022.

Arrangements are by the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home in Petersburgh, NY.