Local Food Pantry Provides Summer Lunch Program

Submitted by BCS Communications

Thank you to the Berlin Community Food Closet volunteers and coordinator Dianne Mosher for providing a Summer Lunch Program for students and families in need residing in the Berlin Central School District. The Berlin Community Food Closest is helping to support 47 children from the 23 families enrolled.

This past Saturday was the first pick-up for the eight-week program. Each week families pick up a five-gallon pail filled with lunch-making supplies. The themes this summer are camping, Italian, aloha, Christmas in July, beach, fiesta, baseball, and breakfast for lunch.