Legislature Urges State Leaders to Close Dunn Landfill

Submitted by the Rensselaer County Legislature

In a resolution passed unanimously on Tuesday, July 9th, the Legislature called on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Governor Kathy Hochul to deny the permit renewal for the Dunn Construction and Demolition (C&D) Landfill, which borders the Rensselaer City School District and the Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in East Greenbush. Over the years, the Legislature has adopted several resolutions that urged the state to take corrective actions, and to deny the renewal of the landfill’s operating permit.