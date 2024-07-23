James Andrick – Obituary

James (Jim) Andrick, 76, passed away July 6th, 2024 at his residence in Hoosick Falls. He was predeceased by his parents William and Grace (Wagner) Andrick and his nephew Jared. He is survived by his sister Jean and brother Ed (Laurie), both of Hoosick Falls; brother David (Michelle) of Hyde Park; son Jason (Tonya) of Shaftsbury, VT; daughter Ellen (Ben Stephens) of Durham, NH, four grandchildren: Carson, Cooper, Mateo, and Nico; and niece Lyla.

Jim was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Hoosick Falls, Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, and Kent State University in Ohio where he graduated with a degree in Accounting. In his early professional life he worked at the Bennington Pennysaver and as a realtor in Bennington. He became a local real estate investor and managed multiple apartment buildings over the past several decades. His lifelong passions included coin collecting, casinos, Saratoga Raceway, going to estate sales and Seifert Auctions, and regular visits to Lowe’s and Home Depot.

There will be no funeral services per Jim’s request. A private family gathering will be determined at a later date.