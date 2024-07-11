Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event

Submitted by the Rensselaer County Legislature

Rensselaer County, the City of Troy, and the Town of Bethlehem are partnering on an inter-county Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) disposal program for 2024. The program consists of four events providing residents of the participating municipalities the opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous materials not accepted through normal garbage collection service.

The next event will be Saturday, July 27th at the Town of Schodack Highway Garage in Nassau, 3776 U.S. Route 20.

Participating Municipalities for this event are the Towns of Schodack, Nassau, North Greenbush, Sand Lake, Poestenkill, and Bethlehem, as well as the Cities of Troy and Rensselaer.

The disposal events are a free service available to residents of the participating municipalities only. Advance registration is required, and residents who have not pre-registered will be unable to utilize the program. Residents must