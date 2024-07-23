Commemoration Ceremony at Bennington Battlefield

The Friends of the Bennington Battlefield, in cooperation with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, will conduct its annual Commemoration Ceremony of the Battle on Friday, August 16th, at 7 pm. The event takes place at the top of the hill known by some as Hessian Hill, where the flagpole and granite monument are located.

This year’s program, which runs about an hour, will note the battle’s place in our history and our appreciation of the efforts of those involved. Fourth-graders from Hoosick Falls Central School who are participating in a week-long History Camp will share, in their own words, the importance of learning and understanding our nation’s story.