Clara S. Gutermuth

Berlin – Clara Sheldon Gutermuth, 103, died Saturday, June 29th, 2024, at The Pines Rehab Center in Easton, MD after a brief illness. She was born on January 31, 1921, in West Rupert, VT, the loving daughter of the late Henry Ruel Sheldon and Helen Ayres Sheldon.

Clara grew up in Hoosick Falls, NY, at the Walter A. Wood estate. She graduated from Hoosick Falls High School and later attended Mildred Elly Business School. In 1940 she married the love of her life, Allen F. Gutermuth. They lived in Berlin, NY all of their married life except for a short period during WWII when she lived in CA while he was in the Navy stationed in Carmel.

Clara was predeceased by her beloved husband, Allen F. Gutermuth, who died in 1979. She was the loving mother of Allen F. (Elizabeth) Gutermuth, Jr. of Cherry Plain, the late Craig S. (Brenda) Gutermuth of Berlin, and Carol A. (Bradley) Anderson of Easton, MD. Her six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. Clara is survived by her dear brother Frank (Beverly) Sheldon of Petersburgh. She was predeceased by her other dear siblings, Ruel Sheldon, Robert Sheldon, Marie Hine, and Ann Riedel. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Clara had many interests. No matter where she lived her church was always a very important part of her life. She was active in the Eastern Star and in the Sheldon Family Organization. She chaired several national gatherings of each. She also loved attending the Ayers Family Reunions. She enjoyed being outdoors playing golf, gardening, and watching wildlife from her Hoosick Falls home. Nothing pleased her more than having bluebirds nesting in her yard. She enjoyed reading a good book whether it be fiction or non, oft times studying history and genealogy. Above all she enjoyed having friends and family around her whether it be at a family gathering or just an individual stopping in.

All are welcome at the services which will be held Monday, July 15th, 2024, at the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh with a calling hour beginning at 10 am followed by a service at 11 am. A graveside service will be held at the Berlin Community Cemetery, Route 22, Center Berlin at 12:15 pm. Following this all are invited to join with the family for a repast at the Berlin Fire Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Dept, 11 Community Ave., Berlin, NY 12022 or to the Community Alliance Church, 484 Hill Road, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.