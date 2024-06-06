Hoosick Falls – William E. Marcoux “PA”, 76, passed away on Thursday May 23rd, at his residence on Snow Street in Hoosick Falls. He was the husband of the late Robin (Foster) Marcoux, “COO.”

William was born on July 16th, 1947, in Cambridge, NY, son of the late Henry and Agnes “Gee” (Greenwood) Marcoux. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. William was employed at the Watervliet Arsenal as a welding engineer in the Benet Lab Division. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He could be found nightly on Fairbanks Road watching the sunsets. William also enjoyed his trips to Key West Florida visiting the Fish Monster.

Survivors include his sons William E. (Jennifer) Marcoux Jr., and Joseph (Casey) Marcoux, grandchildren Robert, Ryan, Megan, Taylor and Wyatt Marcoux, great-grandchildren Liam and Aidan Marcoux, sister Judy Flynn, brother Michael Marcoux, several nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Tyler Marcoux and brother-in-law Nick Flynn.

A Mass of Christin Burial will be offered on Saturday, June 8th, at 2 pm, from the Immaculate Conception Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Military honors will follow the mass at the Wood Park Memorial Wall, Hoosick Falls, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad, through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, who are handling the arrangements.