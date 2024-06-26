Welcome to Town Meet and Greet

Are you a Stephentown resident who would like to meet and greet your new neighbors and meet new friends? Join us on Sunday, July 21st, at 11 am at the Stephentown Memorial Library for a casual welcome reception. We'll be serving brunch items, coffee, and beverages. Bring a cup of your favorite summer fruit to add to a community fruit salad.

This is the third in a series of new resident welcome receptions that the Stephentown Memorial Library is hosting with the hope of building stronger community connections.