Steventown Designated as a Clean Energy Community

Submitted by Bill Jennings

The Stephentown Clean Energy Communities Committee is pleased to announce that the Town of Stephentown has been officially designated a Clean Energy Community by NYSERDA. In addition, the Town of Stephentown is now eligible for a total of $30,000 in NYSERDA grants, with no required matching funds. These funds will be used to improve the energy efficiency and working environment at the town hall.

The designation as an official Clean Energy Community is the result of Stephentown having completed 4 High-Impact Action Items under the NYSERDA Clean Energy Communities Program. The designation makes the town eligible for a $5,000 grant.