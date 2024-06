Strawberry shortcake will once again be the star at the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival on Sunday, June 23rd, at Gardner’s Ice Cream and Coffee Shoppe, 15879 NY Route 22. This is a fundraiser for the Stephentown Historical Society and will run from 11 am to 3 pm. In addition to shortcake, strawberry rhubarb and apple berry delight pies will also be available for purchase. To preorder a pie,