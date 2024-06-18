Stephentown Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The Stephentown Town Board meeting on June 17th was brief but discussed some upcoming summer projects. After the audit of claims and minutes was approved, it was reported that the transfer station had an exceptionally good month, with a total of $8,811 collected through the sale of bags and stickers and the collection of metal, electronics, tires, and propane tanks. Councilwoman Clark described the village clean-up day as quite successful. She thanked the volunteers and workers for their wonderful assistance and organization. Supervisor Roder commented that seeing neighbors helping neighbors was great.