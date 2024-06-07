Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Petersburgh – JerryLind Brundige, 58, of Petersburgh passed peacefully from this life on Monday, June 3rd, 2024 surrounded by the people and the things that she loved most. JerryLind was born in Albany on January 28th, 1966 and resided in Petersburgh for her entire life. She was a 1984 graduate of Berlin High School and […]
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by Bill Jennings The Stephentown Clean Energy Communities Committee is pleased to announce that the Town of Stephentown has been officially designated a Clean Energy Community by NYSERDA. In addition, the Town of Stephentown is now eligible for a total of $30,000 in NYSERDA grants, with no required matching funds. These funds will be […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Principal’s List 6th Grade Trent Hastings Demi Kormos Nicholas Meyers Christopher Perrotti-Sousis Greyson Sorbello You must be logged in to view this article.
Berlin CSD Budget Vote Yes: 289 No: 137 Vehicle Purchase Yes: 268 No: 157 Re-elected/Elected to BOE Katie Snyder Penni Eggsware Hoosick Falls CSD Prop 1 – General Budget Yes: 336 No: 119 Prop 2 – Bus Purchase Yes: 357 No: 99 You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by BCS Communications The 8th Annual SMITH 5K and Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) Wellness Fair Committee had beautiful weather on Saturday, May 18th. The morning was kicked off with 60 in-person runners and walkers taking part in the SMITH 5K. SMITH 5K coordinator Mrs. Ariel Gilbert was able to add $2,180 to the Berlin […]