Jo Ann Wilbur Coffinger – Obituary

Jo Ann (Jody) Wilbur Coffinger passed away after a long illness on June 5th, 2024 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her children. Born February 1st, 1940 and raised in Coalinga, California, Jody was the daughter of Annette and Frank McLellan. She married Thomas Allen Coffinger, Sr on August 10th, 1957. She has resided with her family in the Schuylerville area since 1959.

Jody is survived by her three children and their families: daughter Eleanor Annette Danforth and grandchildren Ethan Francis Danforth and Katherine Elizabeth Danforth-Hayes; daughter Elizabeth Kay (Kellogg) Humphreys II, and granddaughter Bethany Lynn (James) Sullivan, great grandchild Liam Thomas Sullivan, and grandson Kellogg Patten Humphreys III; son Thomas Allen (Cathy) Coffinger, Jr and granddaughter Felicia Anne Coffinger, great grandchildren Oliver Wyatt Ladd, Noah William Ladd, Rowan John Rivers and Rheanyra Jo Rivers and grandson Thomas Allen (Jodelyn) Coffinger III. In addition, Jody is survived by her three sisters: Jacquelyn Devine, Jeanette “Cricket” (Carlos) Cardozo, and Mary McLellan. Jody rejoiced in the love of her many nieces and nephews.

Jody was predeceased by her husband of more than 59 years, Thomas Allen Coffinger, Sr, her parents Annette and Frank McLellan, and her beloved mother-in-law, Eleanor Grace (Ma) Coffinger.

Jody always said that, even as a child, all she ever wanted was to be a Mama with too many kids. She certainly succeeded in that goal — except that she and Tom were never able to determine just how many was “too many.” There was always room for one more. In addition to her traditional family who called her Mom, Gram, GiGi, or Aunt Jody, many are the children of her heart who called her Ma or Gramma Jo. She loved them all.

Jody’s professional life reflected her caring nature. She worked for many years as a Practical Nurse at Mary McLellan Hospital and its Skilled Nursing Facility. The last twenty or so years before she retired she was a valued and revered Administrative Assistant at WSWHE BOCES F. Donald Myers Center. There, she was known to be warm and welcoming to all the students. Jody was quick to point out that while she loved the kids she didn’t tolerate any malarkey.

Well known for her creativity, Jody took great pride and joy in gifting others with the results of her creative endeavors. Many babies have been wrapped warmly in an afghan or snuggled a teddy bear of her making. In addition to her yarn crafts Jody was a renowned pie maker — her apple pie was particularly sought after. Of the deepest importance to Jody was her mission to create a home that was a wonderfully warm, open, and comfortable environment of love for her family and friends. The welcome offered at her kitchen table was unfailingly sincere, loving, and inviting.

Jody will be laid to rest with her husband, Tom, at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held beginning at 3 pm on June 13th, 2024 in the Picnic Pavilion at the Washington County Fair Grounds. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made for the care of animals to the St Francis Veterinary Practice, 40 Spring Street, Schuylerville, New York 12871.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.