JerryLind Brundige – Obituary

Petersburgh – JerryLind Brundige, 58, of Petersburgh passed peacefully from this life on Monday, June 3rd, 2024 surrounded by the people and the things that she loved most. JerryLind was born in Albany on January 28th, 1966 and resided in Petersburgh for her entire life. She was a 1984 graduate of Berlin High School and later attended cosmetology school in Troy.

JerryLind enjoyed the times spent at her home and it was there she enjoyed being with her family, tending to her lawn and grounds, and displaying the antiques and objects that she loved to collect.Her creativity was always seen in and around her home. JerryLind loved caring for many animals, especially her chickens and two dogs. In the summer months, JerryLind enjoyed camping with her family. She was the daughter of the late Roberta G. Evans and the granddaughter of the late Norma and Robert Evans. She is survived by her husband, James L. Brundige; her children, Larissa M. Colantonio (Thomas), Breanna J. Kristiansen (Mark), and Colby J. Brundige; her grandchildren, who she cherished, Owen, Eli, and Ava; her half-brothers and half-sisters, Joey Burdick (Kathy), Jeanne Burdick, Jay Burdick (Kristi), and June Gaunay (Mike). JerryLind’s life will be celebrated and remembered privately by her family. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made, in her memory, to the Petersburgh Rescue Ambulance Squad, PO Box 164, Petersburgh, NY 12138. Arrangements are by the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home in Petersburgh. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of condolence for JerryLind’s family.