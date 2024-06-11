Images From the Past

On June 20th, at 7:30 pm, at the Pittstown Town Hall in Tomhannock, Gary G. Viall will give a talk titled “Selected Images from Pittstown’s Past.” Viall will present a slide show of highlights from Pittstown’s history. The images were collected from an online site Viall created called Archiving Schaghticoke. This site allows everyone to share their stories and memories of Schaghticoke and the vicinity. Viall and his family have lived in Schaghticoke for generations, forming deep roots in the community. Viall envisioned Archiving Schaghticoke as a great platform to spread knowledge of the town and the stories that come with it. As well as showing the images of Pittstown, Viall will explain how to use the Archiving Schaghticoke page to access all the material that is available.