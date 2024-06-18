Holiday Community Event

The North Hoosick and Hoosick Falls Fire Departments are sponsoring the 3rd annual full day community event on Saturday, June 29th. All activities will take place on the Town of Hoosick Athletic Field located off of Barton & Griffin Avenues. The schedule is as follows:

Flea Market & Craft Fair

From 9 am to 4 pm

Cost for a 10’ x 12’ space is $20 and can be reserved by calling 518-488-2744 or emailing hffdbod76@gmail.com or tbedard1976@gmail.com.

Car Show

From noon to 4 pm

Anyone interested in entering a vehicle of any type can call Greg Fox at 518-469-5794.

West Side Drive Band

From noon to 4 pm

This event is