George Daniel Scott Jr. – Obituary

George Daniel Scott Jr, known as “Dan,” passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on May 17th, 2024, in Mesa, AZ (formerly of Hoosick Falls, NY), after a battle with cancer and dementia.

Dan was born to Leona (Dupree) & George Daniel Scott Sr. in Troy, NY on January 17th, 1949.

Dan had many hobbies including running marathons and triathlons; he was a skydiver with over 200 jumps, his latest being March 9th, 2024. He loved fishing; his favorite was fly fishing in Rocky Mt National Park. He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. Dan served as a Gunners mate in the US Navy. He enjoyed photography and woodworking, making many beautiful pieces of furniture.

Dan was a graduate of Hoosick Falls Central School Class of 1966. He has an associate in science from Empire State College in 1982.

Dan is survived by Carol, his wife of 23 years, Angus, his faithful dog, his stepchildren Christopher (Casey), Angela (Scott), and Jennifer (Jim); grandchildren Jordan, Amanda, Jayden, Deion, Maia, and Kayden; brother David (Lora); daughters Bridgett, Gretchen, and Suzanne of Hoosick Falls, NY and surrounding areas.

He was preceded in death by his father George, mother Leona, and brother Rob.

A celebration of life will be held on Oct 26th in Mesa, AZ.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.