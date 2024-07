Submitted by Bill Gaillard

The Hoosick Falls Community Band, which began as the VanSurdam Military Band in 1873, will open their 151st season on Wednesday, July 3rd, at 7:30 pm in Wood Park.

The original band presented programs at the foot of Classic St, before moving to Wood Park in a band stand near the street. At that time popcorn wagons provided treats to the public as the band played.