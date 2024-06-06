Book Talk and Habitat Walk

Discover the newly published book From the Hudson to the Taconics: An Ecological and Cultural Field Guide at upcoming events at New Lebanon Library and Shaker Museum. The book is the result of years of research by the Hawthorne Valley Farmscape Ecology Program and Hudsonia Ltd. Authors Anna Duhon, Gretchen Stevens, Claudia Knab-Vispo, and Conrad Vispo will share their experiences creating the field guide, and explore our landscape through the lens of habitat in the New Lebanon area.

On Thursday, June 27th, at 6:30 pm the New Lebanon Library, 550 State Route 20, will host a book talk with the authors. Then on Saturday, June 29th, at 1 pm, participants can enjoy a guided walk through a native habitat at the Shaker Museum’s North Pasture Trail, 202 Shaker Road. Both events are free and open to the public, but please RSVP for the guided hike by