A July 4th Tradition

Submitted by Dianne Mosher

For as many years as local residents can remember, the United Methodist Church at Berlin, 17 South Main Street, has been selling pies on the 4th of July. For many years the delicious homemade pies were sold from the mobile bake sale with its bell on the truck’s roof announcing the approach of the pie truck. More recently the sale has been held at the church beginning at 9 am.

A special feature this year will be the introduction of the UMC Pie Calendar. The 2025 calendar features not only recipes from icons such as Elizabeth Reynolds (frozen lemon pie) and Ethel Perkins (Coconut Cream Pie), but modern cooks including Kent Goodermote (blueberry pie) and Sara Palmer (apple pie). There are recipes, stories, and pictures for each of the twelve months.