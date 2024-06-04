4th of July Parade Information and Grand Marshal

This year's Grand Marshal is Bruce Hewitt, a lifelong resident of Berlin. Bruce went to Harwick College in Oneonta, NY and majored in business. He then went to Albany State Teachers College. After college, Bruce worked for the Hudson City School District for 36 years teaching business classes and was Senior Class Advisor for several years. He also worked with the NYS Regents Department checking Regents Exams and he wrote questions for the NYS Business Regents Exams.

In 1974 Bruce was elected to the Berlin Free Town Library Board. He held many positions on the board, including President and Vice President until he retired in 2006, and is now a Trustee Emeritus.