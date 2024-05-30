Wachoosik Park Ribbon Cutting

Submitted by Town Supervisor David Fleming

The Town of Nassau has officially opened their fifth park with the recent ribbon cutting at Wachoosik Park (pronounced like Wah-CHOH-sik). The name means “at the little mountain” in Mohican, and was first proposed by Nassau Supervisor David Fleming in January 2022. The park name honors the town’s Mohican heritage and was one of the suggestions offered by the Mohican Tribe’s Language Program Team. The town had reached out to the tribe seeking an appropriate name to honor their history in the area.