Stephentown Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

At the May 20th Stephentown Board meeting, a great deal of business was covered from resolutions to veterans needing help.

After the audit of claims and approval of minutes were completed, the transfer station reported deposits of $7,295 for March and $6,381 for April. The town clean-up day has been scheduled for June 7th from 11 am to 7 pm. Items like tires and paint cans will be accepted. All residents will need to bring a tax or utility bill with them for proof of residency. Flyers are available in the town clerk's office.