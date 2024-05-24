SMITH 5K and Wellness Fair 

Submitted by BCS Communications

The 8th Annual SMITH 5K and Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) Wellness Fair Committee had beautiful weather on Saturday, May 18th. The morning was kicked off with 60 in-person runners and walkers taking part in the SMITH 5K.

SMITH 5K coordinator Mrs. Ariel Gilbert was able to add $2,180 to the Berlin SMITH Scholarship fund thanks to all the participants. The SMITH Scholarship will go to a graduating Berlin student who demonstrates the following qualities: Service-Merit-Integrity-Truth-Honor, in honor of Bob Smith, a Berlin Graduate.