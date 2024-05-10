Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Courtesy of Rensselaer County The Burdett Birth Center at Samaritan Hospital in Troy will continue operations, with a special announcement recently made by a bi-partisan group of elected officials at the hospital. Burdett Birth Center is the only birth center in Rensselaer County, and elected officials and community leaders had stated opposition to the closure. […]
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Sidewalk Warriors provides help and hope to those experiencing hunger or homelessness in Troy and surrounding areas. Sidewalk Warriors came together recently to welcome a new van that will be a mobile lifeline for many during the coming months in a ribbon cutting organized by the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The development of the Berlin Central School District (BCSD) 2024–2025 budget has been a challenging and emotional process. Interim Superintendent Dr. Maureen Long would like to thank all of you who have actively engaged during the process by attending budget presentations and forums, sharing your perspectives via public comment or by […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to the Berlin Elementary School (BES) Odyssey of the Mind team: Willamina Woodcock, Shayana Peterson, Devlin Maciong-Crimmel, Elizah Harrison, Daniel Hart, and Jacqueline Morstad, along with coaches Mrs. Bersaw, Mrs. Scanlon, and Mrs. Winner. The team won 2nd place in their division for the competition problem posed to them, as […]