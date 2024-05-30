Submitted by Katie Brownell

The second annual Hoosick History and Heritage Fair took place on Saturday, May18th at the Hoosick Falls Armory. This free event created an opportunity for a variety of local historical societies, sites, museums, and organizations to share exhibits with the local community. Exhibits at the armory invited attendees to walk through history while learning about various artifacts. This year’s event included guest speakers and live music as well as a nonfiction book swap and chicken barbecue.