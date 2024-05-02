Gordon H. Hoffman – Obituary

Poestenkill – Gordon Henry Hoffman, 73, died suddenly in his sleep at home on Saturday, April 27th, 2024, on the day of his wife’s burial in Berlin.

He was born in Hoosick Falls on February 15th, 1951, the loving son of Luella Mae (Goodermote) Hoffman of Cherry Plain and the late William Gordon Hoffman. He resided in Cherry Plain for many years before moving to Poestenkill 30 years ago. He attended Berlin Central School.

Gordon drove an oil truck for over 55 years and was currently still employed by Legenbauer Gas & Oil Co. in Averill Park, a job that he loved. On the side, he did brush hogging jobs.

Gordon was very active with competitive draft horse pulling. He was a season ticket holder at Lebanon Valley Speedway. Earlier in his life, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was the beloved husband of the late Beverly Ann (Phibbs) Hoffman who died April 18th, 2024; loving father of Gregory W. (Traci) Hoffman of Stillwater and Theodore M. (Jennifer) Hoffman of Cherry Plain; step-father of Wendy DeRose and Renee Cardella; grandfather of Katielynn Hoffman, Camren Hoffman, Tyler Hoffman, Nicholas DeRose, Courtney (Nate) Fish, Hailey Deitz, Garbriella DeRose, and Rachel DeRose; great grandfather of Carsyn Fink; brother of Guy (Marie) Hoffman of Cherry Plain and the late Gary (wife Jean survives) Hoffman of Cherry Plain. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

His beloved pet Maggie Mae is now with his granddaughter Katielynn.

Relatives and friends were able to call at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY-43, Stephentown on Thursday, May 2nd, followed by the funeral service with Reverend Trygve Tomlinson officiating. Interment followed in the Berlin Community Cemetery.

