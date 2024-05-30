Budget Vote Results

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by Katie Brownell The second annual Hoosick History and Heritage Fair took place on Saturday, May18th at the Hoosick Falls Armory. This free event created an opportunity for a variety of local historical societies, sites, museums, and organizations to share exhibits with the local community. Exhibits at the armory invited attendees to walk through […]
Submitted by Town Supervisor David Fleming The Town of Nassau has officially opened their fifth park with the recent ribbon cutting at Wachoosik Park (pronounced like Wah-CHOH-sik). The name means “at the little mountain” in Mohican, and was first proposed by Nassau Supervisor David Fleming in January 2022. The park name honors the town’s Mohican […]
Berlin CSD Budget Vote Yes: 289 No: 137 Vehicle Purchase Yes: 268 No: 157 Re-elected/Elected to BOE Katie Snyder Penni Eggsware Hoosick Falls CSD Prop 1 – General Budget Yes: 336 No: 119 Prop 2 – Bus Purchase Yes: 357 No: 99 You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by BCS Communications The 8th Annual SMITH 5K and Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) Wellness Fair Committee had beautiful weather on Saturday, May 18th. The morning was kicked off with 60 in-person runners and walkers taking part in the SMITH 5K. SMITH 5K coordinator Mrs. Ariel Gilbert was able to add $2,180 to the Berlin […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The development of the Berlin Central School District (BCSD) 2024–2025 budget has been a challenging and emotional process. Interim Superintendent Dr. Maureen Long would like to thank all of you who have actively engaged during the process by attending budget presentations and forums, sharing your perspectives via public comment or by […]