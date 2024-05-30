The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Budget Vote Results

Berlin CSD

Budget Vote
Yes: 289
No: 137

Vehicle Purchase
Yes: 268
No: 157

Re-elected/Elected to BOE
Katie Snyder
Penni Eggsware

Hoosick Falls CSD

Prop 1 - General Budget
Yes: 336
No: 119

Prop 2 - Bus Purchase
Yes: 357
No: 99

