Berlin‘s 4th of July Parade Details

This year’s Fourth of July Parade, the only Fourth of July Parade in Rensselaer County, will again be held in the town of Berlin. The tradition in the Taconic Valley started in 1878, and it has continued in many forms for over 120 years. The theme of this year’s parade is American Road Trip: the wonderful places we love to travel to and visit in the U.S. Floats and displays will reflect these many places.

The parade begins promptly at 11 am (be sure to get there early). It will start at the Berlin Elementary School, follow along Route 22, onto Main Street, and return to the school. Parking will be designated all over town, and there is plenty of sidewalk and curb space to place your chairs and view the parade. Various events will be interspersed throughout town to add to the joy of the day.