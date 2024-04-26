Stephentown Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The April 15th meeting of the Stephentown Board was relatively brief but had some critical information for the residents.

After paying the bills and approving the minutes from the March meeting, Supervisor Roder and members of the board shared that the Hazardous Waste Day will be April 27th. If residents would like to participate, they must call to make an appointment. Roder wanted residents to know that the town cleanup day will be June 7th. He stressed that there have been numerous complaints about trash on backroads and wanted residents to be extremely mindful of this issue. He asked residents to make the day and time of the town clean-up day work for your schedule.