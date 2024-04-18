Petersburgh Roadside Litter Cleanup

Saturday, April 20th, at 9 am, there will be a roadside litter cleanup at the Petersburgh Town Hall, sponsored by the Town of Petersburgh and co-sponsored by the C8 Committee, Friends of Petersburgh History, Petersburgh Library, Parks and Recreation Committee, PVMCC, and the Petersburgh Baptist Church. Garbage bags, high visibility vests, and nitrile gloves will be provided. We will meet at 9 am. Participants will need to sign a waiver. For more information, please call Ira Share at 518-478-3608.