Submitted by SVMC

Bromley Mountain’s 21st annual “Mom’s Day Off” fundraiser set a new record this year, raising $12,000 to benefit breast cancer care at the Dartmouth Cancer Center at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC).

Recently retired Bromley General Manager (GM) Bill Cairns and incoming GM Josh Witkin recently presented a check to President and CEO of SVMC Thomas A. Dee, FACHE, on Thursday, March 28th, at the ski resort.