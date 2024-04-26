Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by the US Department of Labor Anthony Valente, a mine manager at the R. J. Valente Quarry in Grafton, has pled guilty to manslaughter in the second degree, a Class C felony. Valente admitted to causing Darren Miller’s death in October 2022 by disregarding and overriding safety features of a crane Valente was operating, […]
On Friday through Sunday, May 17th though 19th, The Friends of the New Lebanon Library will host their annual book sale to benefit the New Lebanon Library at the Church of Our Saviour, located at 14660 NY 22. Prices range from 50 cents for a children’s book to $2 for a hardcover. Specialty books will […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to the Berlin Elementary School (BES) Odyssey of the Mind team: Willamina Woodcock, Shayana Peterson, Devlin Maciong-Crimmel, Elizah Harrison, Daniel Hart, and Jacqueline Morstad, along with coaches Mrs. Bersaw, Mrs. Scanlon, and Mrs. Winner. The team won 2nd place in their division for the competition problem posed to them, as […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The following is a letter from Board of Education President Frank Zwack regarding last week’s Board of Education meeting and the budget development process going forward. Dear Members of the Berlin CSD School Community, The Board of Education of the Berlin Central School District has heard, and is responding to the […]