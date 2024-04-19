Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Congratulations to Hudson Valley Community College on becoming the first community college in the United States to become part of the UNESCO-UNEVOC International Centre for TVET. The UNESCO-UNEVOC International Centre for TVET includes 231 educational centers located in 150 countries across the globe. The program includes knowledge exchange, shared resources, peer learning, […]
Submitted by SVMC On Wednesday, April 10th, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) held a special grand opening celebration of its Baby Café, a program offered for new parents through SVMC’s Women’s and Children’s Services (WCS). The Baby Café is a free, drop-in, informal breastfeeding support group offering ongoing professional lactation care and intervention. You must […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to the Berlin Elementary School (BES) Odyssey of the Mind team: Willamina Woodcock, Shayana Peterson, Devlin Maciong-Crimmel, Elizah Harrison, Daniel Hart, and Jacqueline Morstad, along with coaches Mrs. Bersaw, Mrs. Scanlon, and Mrs. Winner. The team won 2nd place in their division for the competition problem posed to them, as […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The following is a letter from Board of Education President Frank Zwack regarding last week’s Board of Education meeting and the budget development process going forward. Dear Members of the Berlin CSD School Community, The Board of Education of the Berlin Central School District has heard, and is responding to the […]