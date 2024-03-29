Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The Petersburgh Town Board met on March 18th to discuss several upcoming projects in 2024.

After approving the minutes, Supervisor Noeding stated during the meeting that the Petersburgh Rescue Squad notified him that they had updated their communication policy and would not provide the town board with monthly updates. The rescue squad posts the information on its Facebook page. Board members were displeased with this information since the rescue squad gets significant money from the town. The board decided to create a quarterly contract similar to the one used with the PMVCC and library so that the squad could get allocated funds from the town budget.