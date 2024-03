Saturday, March 16th

Submitted by Kevin O’Malley

The Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade and Irish Festival is here! Jack Fitzsimmons will be the Grand Marshal of the 2024 Hoosick Falls St. Patrick's Parade. Jack is the proprietor of Barbecue Recreation on Route 22. The Barbecue and the Fitzsimmons family are community supporters giving back to the school and many other youth organizations, and grand supporters of the Hoosick Falls St. Patrick's Parade.